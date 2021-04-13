Buhari lists vulnerable, IDPs, others welfare as priority

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religious and political affiliations to exend help and support to poor, vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) around their communities and states across the country.

He particularly urged the Muslims to also exploits the holy month of Ramadan remembering people with special needs, poor, vulnerable and IDPs scattered across the country and help in ways they can as stipulated in the Islamic tenets.

Buhari, while welcoming the beginning of Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan, which marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting, tasked Nigerians on need to give back to their communities, particularly the less privileged and those on the poverty rungs.

In a message to the nation to mark the occasion contained in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president prayed said that such act of kindness and sacrifices would further strengthened Nigeria’s unity, solidarity, peace and prosperity.

He urged Muslims in the country to exercise patience and tolerance and reject voices that seek to divide the nation.

He also urged all citizens to show compassion to the millions of the less endowed and remember those that have been displaced by conflict in their charity and prayers in this important period.