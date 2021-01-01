Buhari lists security, economy, anti-graft war as 2021 priorities

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that addressing security challenges, boosting the economy to recover from COVID-19 impact, and strengthening the ant–corruption war to restore sanity across the country would be the administration’s priority for 2021.

Buhari added that the three priorities were considered as the major areas the country experienced challenges in 2020 and that addressing it in 2021 would reinforce Nigerians hope and believes in the vision to ensure a united and progressive country that works for all irrespective of the status.

The President, who listed the administration’s priorities for 2021 in a New Year broadcast on Friday, stressed that the administration would direct its strength towards the three areas, acronym ‘SEA’.

He said: “The year 2021 will indeed be a year where we will work to reinforce the hopes of fellow Nigerians in the vision of a united and progressive Nigeria. This administration would continue focusing on delivering key strategic priorities under our “SEA” – (Security, Economy, and Anti-Corruption) Agenda”.

