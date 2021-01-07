Buhari lists physically challenged inclusion, welfare as priority

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed he would have achieved more in areas of inclusion and welfare of Persons Living With Disability (PLWD) and other disadvantaged citizens before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Aside from prioritising their welfare, the president hinted that his administration would continue giving preferences and effect all global, regional, and sub-regional treaties aimed at improving the lives of physical;ly challenged persons in the country.

Buhari noted that the recent passage of the Disability Bill and the subsequent presidential assent, among others were testament of his government’s commitment to plight of disadvantaged citizens across the country.

Speaking when he received members of the newly established National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, the President noted that the body was also part of his campaign promises which his administration brought to fruition.

According to him, In December 2014, during my campaign for the president of this country under our great party, I met with the community of persons with special needs who showed unalloyed loyalty and support for our party and my candidature in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

”I recall that the most pressing and priority request from the Community was the passage of the Disability Bill and the subsequent presidential assent which I promised them I shall do. I am happy to have fulfilled that promise,” he said.

He commended governors who had enacted laws on disability and enjoined others who had not to do the needful, adding that such bill would give them a sense of belonging in the society.

“I thank the Governors of Plateau, Lagos and Nasarawa States for enacting disability laws and establishing Disability Rights Commissions in their states, I am calling on Governors of Yobe, Kano and the Kogi States, to implement their laws while those states that are yet to do so should take necessary action to enable Federal Government efforts have the desired impact at the subnational levels,” Buhari said.

Furthermore, he charged the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to play its roles adequately and augment the government efforts aimed at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“Your appointments were no mistake as you were all selected after careful evaluation and assessment of your good conduct and contribution to the society and the disabled community in Nigeria. he task before you is enormous. You must work diligently towards ensuring that the government is able to touch the lives of our fellow citizens with special needs despite our limited resources.”

He assured that his administration will continue to give effect to treaties that give inclusivity to persons with disabilities, adding that “Nigeria is a signatory and a state party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which seeks to promote the inclusion of persons with special needs in all development efforts globally. Under my leadership, the Government shall continue to give effect to all global, regional, and sub-regional treaties that seek to improve the lives of our disadvantaged citizens.”