Buhari lists national security, economic prosperity as priority

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring national security through annihilating terrorist elements, restore peace and development in troubled regions across the country that would guarantee a prosperous and strong nation.

He admitted that though the country has been facing a plethora of security challenges since twelve years ago, his government would before 2023 build on gains recorded against the insurgents and other criminal elements in engendering peace and economic prosperity.

Buhari noted that while the outbreak of coronavirus had affected the global economy, his administration had been putting up relevant policies to boost the economy and bridge the gap created by the fall in global oil prices.

The president, who was represented by Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (Rtd.), made the commitment at the graduation ceremony of senior course 43 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, in Kaduna, on Friday.

Buhari explained that the last 12 years had been particularly challenging for the nation, considering the plethora of security threats that besieged the country, adding that the armed forces were working tirelessly to enhance their combat effectiveness, operational capability, and training necessary to eliminate the threats.

“The response of the armed forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping, as well

as activities of separatists and armed militias, amongst others, are commendable. The Federal Government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired end is achieved.

“My administration will also continue to give priority to training and welfare of officers and men of our armed forces towards maintaining the territorial integrity of our beloved nation Nigeria,” Buhari said.

The President said that Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) had been pivotal to the achievements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Bear in mind that most security challenges facing the world today are both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different sub-regions and regions. As such, the specifics of your training, which centres mostly on countering these threats, is most timely.

“Combating these prevalent security threats effectively demands that African countries continue to work together at all levels, be it tactical, operational, or strategic. The synergy achieved in operating together must have no doubt been enhanced by an understanding of the doctrines of the cooperating forces,” he said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the College, AVM Ebenezer Alade, said that the senior course 43 started on Aug. 5.2020.

Alade said that a total 226 participants graduated, amongst them, 10 international officers from Tanzania, Chad, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Cameroun, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Gambia.

The commandant said that the college had continued to review and expand its curriculum to reflect emerging military thinking in warfare and staff development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

