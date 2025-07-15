23.9 C
Lagos
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
National

Buhari left lasting legacies for Nigerians- Ansar-Ud-Deen

0
3

As Nigerians mourn the passing of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has joined millions of citizens and faith-based organisations to mourn the country’s erstwhile leader, describing him as a leader who dedicated himself to serving the country to achieve growth and development.

Ansar-Ud-Deen said that the ex-leader left a lasting legacy while serving the country through his contributions to national development and integrity in leadership.

In a statement released yesterday, the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Mosediq Kazeem, reflected on the life and legacy of the former leader of the country.

According to Kazeem, Buhari, a patriot, disciplined leader, and true statesman, dedicated his life to the service of the nation with unwavering commitment and integrity.

“His leadership was marked by an unrelenting fight against corruption, a drive for national security, and efforts to instill transparency and discipline in governance”.

He noted that from Buhari’s early days in the military to his tenure as a democratically elected president, he consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and development of Nigeria.

The organization’s president praised Buhari’s dedication to national service, describing him as a leader whose actions were guided by discipline, patriotism, and a deep sense of responsibility to the country.

“President Buhari was a patriot, a disciplined leader, and a statesman who dedicated his life to the service of our great nation,” he stressed.

He emphasized Buhari’s unwavering belief in Nigeria and his steadfast determination to build a brighter, more prosperous future for all citizens.

According to him, these values remain a defining part of Buhari’s enduring legacy, one that continues to inspire hope, national unity, and a collective sense of purpose among Nigerians.

“His unwavering belief in Nigeria and his determination to build a better future for all remain part of his enduring legacy,” he said.

Previous article
Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Delta
Next article
France PM pushes for public holidays cancellation

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.