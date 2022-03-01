Buhari leaves for two weeks medical trip in UK

Amid the lingering fuel scarcity across Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to embark on another two weeks medical trip in the United Kingdom (UK), to visit his physicians for a scheduled treatment to ascertain his health status.

Buhari would be leaving for the medical checkup after participating in the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), scheduled to start on Thursday, 3rd and end Friday, 4th March, 2022 in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The president’s medical trip to London came barely eight months after he dropped the move, following complaints from Nigerians that the medical facilities across the country should be fixed to prevent medical tourism.

Buhari’s plan was contained in a statement released by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, stressing that the visit was part of the routine medical check and that he would be embarking on it after leaving Nairobi.

Part of the statement read: “From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”.

Adesina disclosed that the president would be addressing the gathering and engaging in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on how to protect the environment at the event.

The statement read: “The theme of the Special Session is “Strengthening UNEP For The Implementation Of The Environmental Dimension Of The 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development.”

“According to the organisers of the event, “for 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

“[email protected] is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. No country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

