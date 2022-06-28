Buhari leaves for Portugal, targets direct investments, other economic benefits

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria on a State Visit to Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa targeted at direct investments and other economic benefits.

The two Presidents are said to be expected to chair an enlarged bilateral meeting and witness the signing of some agreements bordering on issues of mutual concern.

Buhari would also visit the Portuguese Parliament and hold discussions with its president, Augusto Silva, as well as the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa.

Through a statement released by his media aide, Femi Adeshina, on Thursday, in the course of the visit, the President is scheduled to address a Forum of Nigerian and Portuguese businessmen and hold separate meetings with select Portuguese Chief Executive Officers and prospective investors to Nigeria.

President Buhari would also participate in the United Nations Ocean Conference, which began in Lisbon on Monday, June 27, and runs till July

As gathered, Buhari was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Minister ofCommunication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Others were National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

