Buhari leaves Aso Rock for Daura ahead APC membership registration

As part of moves to garner more support and members for his political party ahead 2023 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Aso Rock in Abuja to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, to participate in the ongoing All Progressives Congress Membership Registration.

As stated, the President who was in Daura on a four-day official visit left the seat of power on Friday afternoon to join the registration exercise.

Confirming his participation, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari was welcomed on arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina by the Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge.

He added that in Daura, the Emir, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, led District Heads and traditional title holders to receive the president at the Helipad.

According to Shehu, in the course of his stay in Daura, he is expected to, among other engagements, participate in the All Progressives Party, APC membership registration, and revalidation exercise.

“The President considers this exercise as a very important one for the nation’s democracy and its yearning for good leadership as a requirement of the process of nation-building.

“In a broadcast last week, Buhari urged “all good people,” not only to speak but to rise up and “get involved in the task of improving their society,” adding that “for most citizens, their greatest weapon is their vote. Register now for your Party and register when the time comes for elections,” Shehu statement said.