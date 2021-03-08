Buhari laments against rising women, schoolgirls abductions in Nigeria

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has lamented rising abductions of women and girlchild, particularly girls of school age across the country, saying the development could erode gains recorded in girls education in Nigeria.

She explained that if not properly addressed and nip in the bud, the continuous kidnappings would halt the success story of the country in the area of education of girlchild.

Buhari, who expressed displeasure over the development, urged relevant stakeholders to rise to the occasion in halting the trend and changing the abduction narrative across the country.

“Away from COVID-19, women and girls in Nigeria have continued to suffer abductions both in the hands of insurgents and bandits.

“As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families. I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hitherto achieved, especially in terms of girl-child education and early marriages.

“I call on all stakeholders to continue to exert their different levels of influence and bring these abductions to an end and to assure us that girls are safe anywhere they may find themselves,“ Buhari said in a statement to commemorate 2021 International Women’s Day on Monday.

Furthermore, she said that the outbreak of coronavirus had affected women globally, particularly Nigerian women and that it was important for stakeholders to prioritise their welfare and empower them in cushioning the adverse effect of the pandemic.

According to her, the day offers yet another opportunity for humanity to review and reflect progress made on issues of women and girls.

“This year’s theme: Women In Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World is a strong call to appreciate the efforts of women and girls in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has had a huge impact on women; disrupted education and careers, lost jobs, descent into poverty, and proliferation of domestic violence. Many have also died or suffered due to lack of access to basic information on the pandemic, It is therefore important, not just to continue spreading the message of the COVID-19 protocol, but to remember and support those who have been affected negatively by the pandemic in one way or another.

“My best wishes to women all over the world for their resilience, hard work, and commitment to the progress of humanity. Happy International Women’s Day. “