Buhari lacks understanding on good governance- Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor and one of the presidential aspirants on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, Aminu Tambuwal, has described the current challenges confronting Nigeria as a tale of forced marriage between the people and President Buhari-led administration, saying the problem became worse due to the president’s lack of understanding on good governance.

Tambuwal said that lack of understanding of Nigeria issues were responsible for challenges confronting the country between 2015 till date and that the electorate must not make same mistake of 2015 again during next year, 2023, election.

He made the allegations during a visit to the Kaduna State chapter of PDP to solicit party members’ support for his presidential ambitions in 2023.

The governor stressed that the present administration was allegedly confused on governance and that it was responsible for the economic, insecurity, and other negative issues that have started springing up.

“We have seen that the APC cannot manage their affairs. How much more to provide governance for the country. We know the crisis in the APC today. And they are confusing their supporters as to who is leading the party.

“And that is the way they have confused the economy of this country. Before we thought that they were using voodoo economy strategy but today, it is obvious that they are confused. The APC has failed Nigerians because the insecurity level was not as worse as we have it today,

“The President doesn’t understand Nigeria and the dynamics of modern governance,” he said. “And we need, for us to really address the challenges of Nigeria’s situation today, have at the top of the leadership of this country someone that understands Nigeria itself.

“Someone that can reach out and consult and build consensus on issues that concerns Nigerians. You can only do that if you have the necessary network.

“We need someone that can unify this country, someone that is Pan-Nigerian, someone that understands the dynamics of modern-day governance. Someone that has democratic governance experience, in terms of either being in the executive or legislative arm of government.”

