Buhari lacks capacity to solve Nigeria’s challenges – Atiku

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that the challenges bedevilling the country was beyond what President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government could successfully addressed, saying more needed to be done in salvaging the nation.

He added that with rising insecurities and economic hardship, it has become evidently clear that the Buhari-led administration lacked the capacity to take Nigeria off the precipice.

Atiku, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate during 2019 general elections, said that it was important for other stakeholders to rise up and support the Nigerian government and salvaging the country.

The former vice president who was reacting to the unemployment rate status of Nigeria, said that with the staggering statistics, it was important Nigerians from all walks of life stand up and assits the elected officials in helping the country regain its vibrant status.

Through a statement released on his social media page on Sunday, said that it was surprising that Nigeria has the highest unemployment rate on Earth at just over 33% with a struggling economy.

According to him, the steps that needs to be adopted must be that of a proper agenda, rather than propaganda being employed by the current government.

“We are at a precipice as a nation and the truth is that all stakeholders and elder statesmen have to speak up on time, while there is still a Nigeria to save.

“This government obviously lacks the capacity to address our current challenges, and we must help them, not because of the government, but because of our people.

“In a situation where we are simultaneously the world headquarters for extreme poverty, the world capital for out of school children, and the nation with the highest unemployment rate on Earth, there is a very real and present danger that we might slip into the failed states index – God forbid!,” he said.