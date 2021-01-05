Buhari justifies spending on infrastructural projects, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has advanced reasons why his administration has remained consistent in its spending on infrastructural projects across the country, saying such had been prioritised to ensure Nigeria was positioned on the pathway of sustainable development.

He indicated that sustainable development would be impossible in any nation when such country is hobbled by severe infrastructural deficits, adding that without adequate infrastructures, Nigeria’s progress may be hindered.

Buhari maintained that reducing the infrastructural deficits was needed to ensure other areas tied to nation-building like economic-development, amongst others in such a way they would have wings to fly.

The President spoke Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience the State Councillor and Foreign Minister, People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi.

“We thank China for its support to us in various ways; in building of rail, road, power, defence, and many others. You are helping us to reduce our severe infrastructural deficits, and we are glad. There cannot be sustainable development without infrastructural development,” Buhari said.

He pledged that Nigeria would continue to honour its obligations in the relationship with the People’s Republic of China, “as you are making a big difference, which we appreciate very much.”

On his part, Wang Yi applauded what he called the “mutual trust and sound personal friendship” between President Buhari and President Xi Jinping of China, noting that “it has guided the bilateral relationship between our two countries.”

He added that China loves to begin the year’s diplomatic work from Africa, and Nigeria was chosen as the first port of call in 2021 since the year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The State Councillor described Nigeria as a country with great regional and international influence, adding that: “We trust, understand and support each other. We will continue to value each other.”

Yi said that his country would encourage Chinese companies to increase their investments in Nigeria, while China would also readily share experience and techniques in areas like digital economy, defence, and many others.