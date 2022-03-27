Buhari justifies Adamu, Omisore, others selection as APC national new executives 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the election of Nasarawa’s former governor, Abdullahi Adamu, and Osun ex-deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore, and others as members of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was an indication that APC members do not hold grudge against anyone irrespective of their past and that the party remains the platform for the masses.

Buhari said that members of the APC were God-fearing individuals that adhere to religious tenets and apply them in all facets of lives that engage in, adding they have repented and changed their ways to conform with the wish of the masses.

He, meanwhile, congratulated the Abdullahi Adamu-led 79-member committee that emerged at the just concluded convention in Abuja, saying that the unity of members put on display showed that the party has a firmer footing for victory in 2023 general elections.

The President who returned to the convention ground at the Eagle Square, Sunday morning, along with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to witness and celebrate the inauguration of the elected party executives, remarked that the smooth conduct of the election raises the prospect of a mouth-watering APC victory next year.

He also pointed out that the convention debunked “fake news” of division in the party “when the hard reality of unity, cohesion, and indeed personal warmth between members of the party’s leaders – incoming and outgoing – was evident for all to see”.

The president made the clarification in a statement made available on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“Of course, the blame for this mindset ought rightly to go to the opposition who in all these years had done the work to only divide the country, leading to all manner of separatist agitations. But this is not the wish, nor is it in the character of the citizens, as was clear for everyone to see at the Eagle Square.

“When their fake news of disunity was undone by the facts, some in the opposition could not help themselves but take to the newspapers and the airwaves to find another way to shore up their reputations. That some of the APC’s new leadership were once in the opposition was the new line to take to the media, somehow suggesting that those who have left one party should not hold positions in another. Yet, do the Scriptures not teach us of the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways?

“What the scriptures say less is of sinners who repent, change their tune, and then choose to re-sin in full public view by returning to their former ways. Given that most important leaders of the opposition PDP first left the party before they returned to it, we might expect the media to ensure criticism of them is damning and absolute. It is incredulous that anyone would consider them trustworthy or acceptable candidates for any public office.

“The APC Convention hosted this weekend sets the scene for an APC victory in the presidential and general elections next year. It is a victory over naysayers who believed the party was divided but are now disappointed,”

According to him, the success of the convention is a victory for the President who has ensured unity across all party positions, as well as a victory for Nigerians and the electorates who can now be assured of a smooth succession to new leadership in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

