Buhari justifies e-Naira, TSA, BVN, other monetary policies introduction

President Muhammadu Buhari has justified the Federal Government introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) called e-Naira,

Treasury Single Account, Bank Verification Number (BVN), and National Identification Number (NIN), saying they were part measures aimed at tackling corruption and boost investors confidence in the country.

He noted that the introduction of the various monetary policies were to drive the digital economy, fight corruption in the country and attract foreign direct investments to Nigeria’s stable economy through the initiatives.

Buhari added that the initiatives coupled with his administration’s investment in critical infrastructure such as healthcare and education, “present enormous opportunities for investors in a country our size.”

According to him, Digital Economy in Nigeria has many potentials for investment, as it has remained the fastest growing sector in both 2020 and 2021. Nigeria has many opportunities for investment in broadband, ICT hardware, emerging technology and software engineering.

“We have recently approved the national policy on Fifth Generation (5G) network. Our aim is to attract investors in healthcare, smart cities, smart agriculture among others. The benefit of real time communication will support all other sectors of the economy,” he said while speaking at the 5th Edition of Future Investment Initiative Summit holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

To further improve and reposition the economy to attract investors, the president said that “e-Naira, the electronic version of our national currency, which puts us on track to become the first African country to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency” was launched on October 25th, 2021.

“We believe this and many other reforms, will help us increase the number of people participating in the banking sector, make for a more efficient financial sector and help us tackle illicit flow of funds.

“To further strengthen our anti-corruption drive, increase accountability and transparency, we have centralized government funds through a Treasury Single Account, and ensuring that all Nigerians with a bank account use a unique Bank Verification Number (BVN).

These initiatives, coupled with our nationwide National Identification Number (NIN) exercise, reinforce our efforts to tackle corruption and fraud. We believe that this should give investors a lot of comfort.”

Speaking on world stability, Buhari attributed growing social unrest to inequalities and unfair policies that exclude majority from opportunities for participation, admonishing world leaders and global investors to prioritize on inclusive and humane policies.

The president added that his administration would keep encouraging public and private initiatives that increase investments in health, education, capacity building, youth empowerment, gender equality, poverty eradication, climate change and food security.

According to him, “By so doing, it will go a long way in reenergizing the global economy in a post COVID-19 era. Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation. Our economic reforms which focus on “humane” investments are ideal for investors looking to have profitable returns while positively impacting the citizenry.

“Your Excellences, Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, Investing in Humanity is the right thing to do. I strongly believe the historical under investments in “humane projects” is the genesis of most of the insecurity and socio-economic challenges the world is experiencing today,” he said.

On the theme of the summit, “Investing in Humanity”, the president said that the Nigerian perspective remains a focus on people oriented development policies, with diversification from oil to more inclusive sectors such as agriculture, ICT and mining; tackling corruption, insecurity and climate change and introducing Social Investment Programmes.

“Investing in humanity is investing in our collective survival. This is why we in Nigeria we believe that public and private partnership should focus on increasing investments in health, education, capacity building, youth empowerment, gender equality, poverty eradication, climate change and food security. By so doing, it will go a long way in reenergizing the global economy in a post COVID-19 era.

“Nigeria’s population today exceeds 200 million people. Some 70 percent are under 35 years old. When we came into government in 2015, we were quick to realise that long-term peace and stability of our country is dependent on having inclusive and humane policies. In the past six years, our government took very painful but necessary decisions to invest for a long-term prosperous future knowing very well that this will come with short term pains,” he added.

