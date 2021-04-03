Buhari, Jonathan, Tinubu, others describe Odumakin as good governance crusader

President Muhammadu Buhari, his immediate predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, have led millions of Nigerians that were mourning the spokesman of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who passed on after a brief illness, describing the deceased.

They argued that the deceased stood for good governance and was never shy from canvassing for a better society that was devoid of favouritism and fair to all irrespective of their status across the country

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday after his death was announced, commiserated with the family of the deceased particularly his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, stressed that Odumakin was dutiful, and a person of conviction.

While expressing sorrow at his demise, the president argued that fate was not compassionate with the country as the deceased, considering his age, had a lot to offer the country.

Jonathan, who expressed sadness over the passing on of Afenifere spokesman Yinka Odumakin, noted that he was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who contributed so much to the development of the nation.

In a message signed by his aide, Ikechukwu Eze, and titled ‘A Great Voice for Equity is Gone’, the former President also described Odumakin as a man with rich democratic credentials who “played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country.”

“I received with sadness the news of the shocking death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin. He was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who gave his all to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“He was a great asset for just causes whose considerable contributions to the growth of civil society is not in doubt. He also acquitted himself as a seasoned journalist and columnist who promoted egalitarianism and social well-being, in his regular essays.

“Mr. Odumakin exits this world with rich democratic credentials, having played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country.

“As a cultural enthusiast, Mr. Odumakin lived his short life as a force to be reckoned with in propagating and protecting the interest of the Yoruba in the larger Nigeria social space.

“This is not a time to lose such a strong promoter of the ideals that would progress our nation in the desired direction of a united, just and equitable society.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, other members of his family, the Afenifere social cultural association and the entire civil society.

“ I pray God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and bless Dr. Okei-Odumakin with the strength of spirit to bear the loss and sustain the crusade for a just society.”

For Atiku, Odumakin was a patriot and strong believer in the promotion of good governance, democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement made available to newsmen, he said: “I sympathize with all Nigerians who share these same values with Odumakin, especially the Afenifere group of which Yinka was the publicity secretary – a role he played with so much commitment and admiration.

“Much as our heart grieves over this unpleasant development, we must take solace in accepting it as an act of God and acknowledge the fact that Yinka lived a life of purpose in defense of the ordinary people of this country and to enthrone a better Nigeria”.