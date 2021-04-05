Buhari issues rearrest order for Imo 1,844 fleeing inmates

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies, including Nigerian Army, Police Force, and intelligence outfit to go after at least 1,844 inmates that were currently on the run following gunmen attacks on Imo State correctional facility headquarters in Owerri, the state’s capital.

He also said that the security agents must ensure those behind the twin attack on the Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri on Monday are arrested and made to feel the full wrath of law.

Buhari, who condemned the deadly insurgent attack during the early hours of Monday, described it as an act of terrorism capable of dividing the country.

In his reaction to the incident which was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

Furthermore, he directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

He also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.

“President Buhari then appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act.

“He also urged members of the public to be vigilant as all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy,” he said.