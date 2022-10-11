Buhari is aiding corruption across varsities- ASUU chairman

The ongoing face-off between Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over ongoing industrial action that had crippled learning across varsities may not end soon after the Chairman of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the union, Dr. Dele Ashiru, publicly alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and his aides were aiding and rewarding corruption in the tertiary institutions in the country.

Ashiru disclosed that the corruption cases submitted by the striking lecturers before the Federal Government, but rather than investigate, they were not addressed.

He added that while they were awaiting the government to act, all they discovered was that the central government included some of the names as those that would be receiving national honours.

The ASUU member’s allegations came after President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that the tertiary institution system was filled with corrupt cases and was part of the reasons for the incessant strikes in schools.

Responding to journalists on a popular television programme recently, Ashiru noted that many of the lecturers could not have mismanage their schools funds since they do not award and apply for contracts in varsities.

“When you are in a society where the leadership is disconnected from reality. you cannot but hear all of this kind of out-of-the-blues assertion from Mr. President. This same president set up Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“We have reported many cases of corruption in the university but today, what has happened to them? Instead, they were been rewarded with government appointments and awards.

On the panel report of mismanagement of funds by the panel on UNILAG, he noted that all efforts to get the government to state it’s stance on the case have often proved abortive.

“Where are the governments anti-graft agencies. Who is charged with the responsibilities of prosecuting anyone that is discovered to have engaged in corruption. One of the reason we are on strike was for the government to release a white paper on the corruption cases in the varsities including the one in UNILAG.

“And more than one year after, the president that should release the white paper is the one talking about corruption. Please ask is it the responsibilities of ASUU to release a white paper. Let me tell you this, it is the government that is funding corruption in tertiary schools.

“I am not contesting the claims that there were no cases but who is to prosecute, I am sure it is not the varstities but the government that owned the institutions across the country.

“It is reports of investigations and if the government is clear that what is in the report were true, they should go ahead and prosecute those involved in the corruption rather than muddle up issues with the union.

“What we are saying is that the government is rewarding corrupt people in the country. Infact, two of those that have been accused by the union of corruption were rewarded with a national award by the president. And one of them is the former VC of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUA) Umudike, Abia State, who we submitted reports to the government but rather than prosecute, the government has decided to give him a national award. All his atrocities in the school were not investigated. So the people should put the blame where it should be and stop accusing the lecturers.

“And if the anti-graft agencies are ready to protect the country, they should investigate the cases and anyone found wanting should be prosecuted. our association does not support corruption. Anyone found should be made to face the law.

