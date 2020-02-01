Buhari inaugurates committee to address US visa ban

In a statement on the Presidency’s official twitter account on Saturday disclosed that the president instructed the committee to work with U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented to aid Nigeria’s exclusion from the list.
It would be recalled that In 2018 the US government issued twice as many immigration visas to Nigeria than to the other five nations combined.
An official disclosed that the decision was reached by the US government after the countries failed listed countries failed to meet US security and information-sharing standards.
“These countries, for the most part, want to be helpful but for a variety of different reasons simply failed to meet those minimum requirements that we laid out,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told reporters on Friday.