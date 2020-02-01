Buhari inaugurates committee to address US visa ban

By News Desk

In reaction to United States Government’s expansion of travel ban to Nigeria and five other countries, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee to study and address requirements needed by foreign governments to make the country be at par with them.

The auguration of the committee to be Chaired by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, came barely 24 hours after the US government announced that citizens of Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar, will now be blocked from obtaining visas to the country.

In a statement on the Presidency’s official twitter account on Saturday disclosed that the president instructed the committee to work with U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented to aid Nigeria’s exclusion from the list. It said: “Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and other international allies especially on matters of global security”. It would be recalled that In 2018 the US government issued twice as many immigration visas to Nigeria than to the other five nations combined. An official disclosed that the decision was reached by the US government after the countries failed listed countries failed to meet US security and information-sharing standards.