Buhari hosts El-Rufai amid Kaduna leadership war

Inspite of the Kaduna State ex-governor, Nasir El-Rufai, outburst against the All Progressives Congress (APC) led President Bola Tinubu administration, former president, Muhammadu Buhari, hosted outspoken founding member of the party.

Buhari hosted El-Rufai days after welcoming the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, and Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande, in his house in Kaduna.

Following the former governor’s visit on Friday, sources have indicated that Buhari left Daura, Katsina State for Kaduna to remain relevant in the nation’s political landscape.

Although details of El-Rufai’s discussion with Buhari remain undisclosed, his visit has raised curiosity among political observers.

Given El-Rufai’s influence in northern politics and his past role in APC’s leadership, the meeting may signal ongoing political deliberations.

Buhari, who completed his tenure on May 29, 2023, initially returned to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over power to President Tinubu. However, in February 2025, he relocated permanently to Kaduna, where he now resides.

Kaduna, now Buhari’s new home, is fast becoming a key location for political consultations and high-profile engagements within the ruling party.