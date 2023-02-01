Buhari has no preferred candidate for 2023 election- FG

- Buhari’s aides want Tinubu to lose 2023 election- El-Rufai
- Aisha Buhari backs El-Rufai on Villa’s cabal working against Tinubu
- Old Naira notes will be accepted on condition after deadline- CBN
“On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election and I think in this administration, the most important person is Mr. President and I think he has shown by words and by deeds that he’s committed to a free, fair and credible election.
