Buhari has no preferred candidate for 2023 election- FG

In contrast with President Muhammadu Buhari’s earlier promise to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government has declared that the president would not be favouring any of the flagbearers seeking to succeed him after his tenure elapsed.

It said that policies and programmes introduced by the central government including currency redesigning, were not targeted at assisting any of the flagbearers but to ensure a better economy and prevent criminalities across the country.

The central government position came on Wednesday hours after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, alleged that there were certain elements within the Presidency working against Tinubu ahead of the election.

Addressing pressmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, debunked the governor’s claim, urging Nigerians to disregard it.

Mohammed said that government officials were unaware of anyone within the presidential villa that was working against any of the candidates for this month’s presidential poll in the country.

The minister stated that the Buhari-led Federal Government, as part of his promises, has been fair to all candidates regardless of their party affiliation ahead of the upcoming election.

He stressed that the President has consistently demonstrated that he would leave a legacy of conducting a free, fair, and credible election on Feb 25th.

“On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election and I think in this administration, the most important person is Mr. President and I think he has shown by words and by deeds that he’s committed to a free, fair and credible election.

“Fair, free, and credible election actually means not favouring anybody or disadvantaging anybody and everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear, even as recently as Friday, when he was in Daura, he said the same thing. So, if there’s anybody who’s working against any candidate, we don’t know officially”, he explained.

