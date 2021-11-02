Buhari guarantees adequate protection, freedom of journalists

The Presidency has reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to protection of journalists on their line of duty and also guaranteeing their fundamental human rights, including that of press freedom.

This, the presidency said, was among the priority areas of the president’s administration, adding that the government would stop at nothing in partnering with the press to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians till 2023

The special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who diclosed this, said that the Buhari’s aadministration would not support crime and impunity against Journalists in the country.

Speaking during a Policy Dialogue on Protection of Journalists in commemoration of 2021 International Day to end Impunity for crimes against Journalists, in Abuja, on Tuesday, the president’s spokesman noted that the administration was committed to protecting Nigerians from all walks of life.

He added that Buhari had demonstrated his commitment toward protecting journalists and ensuring their freedom during the misunderstanding with a Punch correspondent covering the Aso Villa, a situation, he claimed was resolved amicably.

“This administration is not interested in harming journalists. President Muhammadu Buhari does not support impunity of Journalists. This administration can not harm any journalist.

“We consider them as professional colleagues. You can not divorce journalism from transparency in a democracy.

“Journalist play critical role in the society. They need to be protected and this admistration is doing so. No Journalist would want to die at the cause of performing his duty,” Adesina, who spoke on the safety and freedom of journalists during the event said.

