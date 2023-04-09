Buhari, Govs bid ICJ former Judge farewell

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, led other prominent Nigerian and foreign personalities that bid the former Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague, Netherlands, Bola Ajibola, who passed on at 89, farewell.

It was gathered that the respected legal icon, who founded Crescent University, Abeokuta, died after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

His death was confirmed by his eldest child, Segun Ajibola, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Reacting to the development, Buhari and Sanwo-Olu described the deceased as an outstanding lawyer and eminent Jurist that used his God given knowledge, intellect and talent to advocate for justice, fairness and equity globally.

“His contributions to the development of our legal system cannot be overstated, serving as the Attorney General and Minister for Justice at a critical period in the nation’s history. His patriotic inclinations, integrity and passion for service and advancement of humanity will continue to resonate after him,” the President said.

Sanwo-Olu further described his death as a big loss to the legal profession, the education sector, Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Sunday, the governor commended the ex-ICJ Judge for his legacies, sacrifice and dedication to nation-building and service to mankind.

Sanwo-Olu also praised Ajibola’s contribution to the judiciary and education sectors as a lawyer, World Court Judge and founder of one of the foremost private universities in Nigeria, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The governor also commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the entire people of the State, especially, indigenes of Owu Kingdom, on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman.

According to him, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and associates of Prince Bola Ajibola on the demise of our elder statesman and renowned jurist.

“Prince Ajibola lived a fulfilled life having made positive impacts during his lifetime. The elderly and wise counsel of the jurist will be sorely missed not only by his family but the entire people of Owu Kingdom and Ogun State where he played active roles in its development for many years before he passed on.

“I want to urge the late Prince Bola Ajibola’s family, friends, judiciary and education sectors and the entire people of Owu Kingdom to immortalise the good name of the late lawyer and educationist.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

