Buhari, Govs begin discussion on naira notes swap, deadline

Concerned by challenges Nigerians were currently experiencing on swapping their old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes for the redesigned note, no fewer than seven state governors were reported to be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, behind closed doors, to discuss a possible extension of the deadline announced by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governors currently discussing with the president were those on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and they were Yobe, Kwara, Niger, Kaduna, Lagos, Kebbi, Kano, Zamfara, and Ogun states.

As gathered, the meeting ongoing at the Aso Villa on Friday started barely 24 hours after the governors met behind closed doors in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja, with each of the APC governors expressing their displeasure over the policy with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressing that the strategy introduced by the CBN has crippled businesses.

The meeting on Friday was announced by the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, during a live interview yesterday, stressing that the cashless policy of the CBN is desirable but the deadline for the transition is unrealistic.

Before his allegations, Nigerians were already groaning under the excruciating lack of cash to buy basic items and survive owing to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s naira redesign policy geared towards mopping up excess cash in the system.

There have been chaotic queues in banking halls and Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) in search of cash across the country while POS operators have lacked the cash to give to customers except in rare cases where they charge about 20 percent.

Facing likely revolt from the people, governors have now resolved to meet President Buhari to convince him to shift the deadline for the expiration of the old notes beyond February 10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

