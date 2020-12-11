Buhari goes on 7days private visit to Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has left the seat of power in Abuja to his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, on a seven-day private visit.

It was learnt that the President’s visit was to ensure he has time to embark on some personal engagements aside

state matters.

Confirming his visit, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45pm at the Umaru Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, Shehu said that Buhari was received by the state’s Governor, Aminu Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.

He said that the Emir of Katsina, Umar Umar, led members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colorful horse riders and courtiers to also recieve the President.

“Shortly upon disembarkment, the President received the gift of a horse and a decorated sword in his capacity as Bayajiddan Daura from the Emir.

“While in Daura, the President will carry out a number of private engagements but is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, to be Presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

“President Buhari had last visited his hometown in December a year ago, having stayed away due largely to the the global COVID situation,” the statement said.