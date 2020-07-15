Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Saraki, others pay tributes to late officer, Tolulope Arotile

President Major General Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and senate former president, Bukola Saraki, have commiserated with family of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died after an autocrash in Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base, Kaduna State.

In a separate condolence messages, they described the demise, who was Nigeria’s first-ever female combat helicopter pilot flying officer, as a promising officer that has contributed immensely to maintenance of peace in the country.

Arotile died of injuries sustained after an auto crash yesterday barely a year after she became a wing officer, combat helicopter pilot.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, the president praised the deft skills of the late first female combat helicopter pilot since her return to Nigeria.

He noted that short stay on earth of the deceased had great impact on the nation, especially in peace and security.

“Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible, and her efforts remembered”.

Also, Gbajabiamila, who recalled her incredible display of skills at the Nigeria Air Force event recently, described Tolulope’s death as loss of a great talent and stated that his demise would be greatly missed by the country.

Saraki, in a statement released on his official social media handle, expressed shock over her death and stated that the deceased contribution would be missed greatly as the country moves to end insurgency and banditry.

“Flying Officer Arotile dedicated her life to the service of her nation and in so doing became a role model for millions of Nigerians on breaking glass ceilings. She will be miss greatly”.

Earlier, NAF spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, who announced the officer’s demise, described Arotile’s career as one filled with impactful service to the country.

According to him, the former officer contributed so much to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.