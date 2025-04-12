Buhari, Ganduje, other APC chieftains meet ahead 2027

In a retaliatory move, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, led members of the party’s National Working Committee on a visit to former President, Muhammadu Buhari, to discuss the nations development.

The delegation included former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai; former governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa; former governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam; former governor of Adamawa, Jibrilla Bindow; former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami.

The visit took place yesterday at his residence in Kaduna State hours after former vice president Atiku Abubakar led the People’s Democratic Party delegation on a courtesy call to the former president.

The outcome of the APC NWC’s visit remains unknown; there have been speculations of disunity in the party, as some members of its party recently defected to the Social Democratic Party.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, El-Rufai said the visit to the former president was not political and asked “adversaries” not to lose sleep.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory added that the visit was for “unity and brotherhood”.

Atiku also cleared the air on Friday, saying that the visit was for the Sallah celebration as against speculated coalition talks.

In a post on his official X handle, Atiku wrote, “As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations. Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015-2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting) with his peculiar humour.”