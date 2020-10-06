Buhari fixes Oct. 8 for 2021 budget presentation

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that plans had been concluded to present the proposed 2021 Appropriations Bill to Joint session of the National Assembly.

He explained that the exercise had been fixed for Thursday, October 8 in line with his administration’s commitment to mitigate delay in budget passage at the National Assembly and allow the lawmakers ample time to consider the bill for passage.

It would be recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had last week approved over N13 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year.

A breakdown of the over N13 trillion proposed budget for next year showed that N2.083 trillion, accounting for 29 percent of the total budget, was allocated by the government for capital expenditure.

Confirming the date during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while reading the President’s letter of request, indicated that the presentation would begin by 11 a.m on Thursday.

“May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard,” the letter read.