Buhari faults new electoral act provisions banning Political officeholders from party congresses

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the restrictions input in the signed Electoral law that barred political officeholders including state governors, the opportunity from being able to vote or be voted for in political party conventions and congresses across the country.

Buhari said that the restriction stated in Section 84 (12) of the signed Electoral law was completely at variance with the provisions in the 1999 constitution and that the National Assembly should remove it immediately.

After signing the bill into law on Friday in the presence of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, the president noted that such inclusion totally contravenes the rights of political office holders in the country.

He stated that such a bill that holds a lot of promise for improving the election processes in the country, with the introduction of new technology, and efforts to engender clarity and transparency, should be devoid of any issue that violate the citizen’s rights.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, from the review it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive. I am making this bold declaration because I foresee the great potential of the Bill. Worthy of note include the democratic efficacy of the Bill with particular reference to sections 3, 9(2), 34, 41, 47, 84(9), (10), and (11) among others.

“This, however, cannot be said about one provision as contained in the proposed Bill, which provision constitutes a fundamental defect, as it is in conflict with extant constitutional provisions.

“Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election,’’ he said.

Quoting the section, “84(12) No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election,” the President noted it had introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

Adding:

“The practical application of section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill, 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal, or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of the practical application of section 84(12) of the bill where political parties’ conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election”.

