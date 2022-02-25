Buhari faults new electoral act provisions banning Political officeholders from party congresses

Buhari said that the restriction stated in Section 84 (12) of the signed Electoral law was completely at variance with the provisions in the 1999 constitution and that the National Assembly should remove it immediately.
After signing the bill into law on Friday in the presence of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, the president noted that such inclusion totally contravenes the rights of political office holders in the country.