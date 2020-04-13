Buhari extends lockdown in Lagos, other states, adds another 14days

By Idowu Abdullahi,

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the extension of lockdown and restriction placed on movements in Ogun, Lagos and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for another fourteen days.

He explained that the increase in recorded cases of the coronavirus in the country had necessitated the extension.

The President in a nationwide broadcast on Monday night reiterated that the two weeks extension was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states in the country.

