Buhari expresses disappointment over Magu’s corruption allegations

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment over the corruption allegations levelled against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), of Ibrahim Magu, saying the development remains a major set back on his administration’s anti-graft war.

He said that though the indictment of the leadership of an institution set up by law to coordinate and enforce all economic and financial crimes was ironic, the sad reality shows how corruption has eaten deep into the nation’s fabric.

The President noted that contrary to believe that corruption dwells at the federal level, all sectors and three tiers of government were also suffering from the same menace which had slowed the development trajectory of the country.

Speaking while receiving Report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Investigation of Magu, headed by Justice Ayo Salami (Rtd), at State House, Abuja on Friday, Buhari said that despite the setback, his desire was to make Nigeria a country that has no tolerance for corruption, but one where the menace was vigorously battled.

According to him, corruption is present in all countries and while some governments treat it with levity, some fight it all the time and I want Nigeria to be counted among those countries that do not tolerate but fight corruption.

The President called on all stakeholders, and Nigerians to own the fight against corruption at their respective levels in order to protect Nigeria’s political and economic systems, and the continuous existence of the Nigerian state from the serious threat of corruption.

Pledging that the fight against corruption is one that must be fought without fear or favour, Buhari thanked members of the commission for their dedication and commitment to the fight against corruption.

”The sad reality confronting us as a people is that there is corruption almost everywhere; at many levels of government, and nearly every stratum of our society. Mindful of the threat that corruption poses to us as a nation, this administration has specifically focused on the fight against corruption.

”As a government, and in furtherance of our anti-corruption programme, we have since inception engaged in many reforms in removing corruption including but not limited to the enforcement of Treasury Single Account (TSA), strict implementation of the Bank Verification Number Policy and signing unto the Open Government Partnership. A lot of efforts have gone into building and development of our anti-corruption institutions.

”We have so far kept faith with our promise and shall remain committed until Nigeria triumphs over the evil of corruption, attain a prosperous economic status and surmounts her security challenges.

”However, the stark reality of widespread corruption becomes poignant when allegations of corruption touches on the leadership of an institution set up by law to coordinate and enforce all economic and financial crimes. It is an abomination that strikes at the root, and undermines the Government’s anti-corruption programme.

”It was in response to the serious allegations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that I set up a Panel headed by the Honourable Justice Isa Ayo Salami, retired President of the Court of Appeal, via an Instrument dated 3rd July 2020 pursuant to the Tribunals of Inquiry Act (Cap T21, LFN, 2004).

”We recognize that there are more grounds to cover in the war against corruption, and we are prepared to go out to possess those lands by cutting off any stream that nourishes the seed of corruption and supports its growth. Let it be known that in the fight against corruption, no one is too big to tackle, as no individual is bigger than the Nigerian state,” he said.

In his remarks, Justice Salami said that the suspended Magu, and 113 witnesses appeared and testified before the commission, adding that 46 petitions and memoranda were presented by individuals and organisations with complaints against the suspended Acting Chairman, EFCC or both.

Salami disclosed that the commission also embarked on a nationwide physical verification of recovered forfeited assets, comprising real estates, automobiles, vessels and non-cash assets.