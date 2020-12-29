Buhari educates Nigerian youth on career choices

As part of efforts to prepare Nigerian youth for global competitiveness, President Muhammdu Buhari has advised the younger generations on career choices, saying passion must be prioritized in taking such lifelong decisions.

He noted that since the youth remains Nigeria’s hope and future, their decisions that are interlocking with the future must be based on what they have passion for.

By prioritizing passion in their career choices, Buhari maintained, such factor would ensure they got to the zenith of their career in which they would be known and celebrated worldwide.

The President gave the advice while congratulating the new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola, known better as “The Scorpion’’.

He noted that while his administration’s would take every necessary step to develop programmes and policies that would properly harness the potential of the youth for rapid economic gains, the younger generations must also position themselves for such opportunities that would serve as their launchpad to greatness.

Buhari, through a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, maintained that the historical feat after 57 years achieved by the boxer further confirmed the importance of passion in the younger generations choice of careers.

“The President affirms that Oyekola’s victory over an Argentine fighter, Lucas Montessino, brought more glory to the country, in a sport where another Nigerian, Anthony Joshua consistently blazes the trail, enjoining all youths to diligently follow their passion to the point of global recognition and celebration.

“President Buhari believes the new Super Featherweight Champion realized his dream after many years of focus and discipline, urging more commitment to sustain his place in history, after the Late Dick Tiger. The President equally commends the Local Organising Committee for the WBF Title Match, which held in Nigeria,’’ the statement read.