Buhari educates African leaders on developmental governance

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised African leaders on the need to recommit to good governance in the collective bid to develop the black continent and place it on a prosperous path.

Through good governance, Buhari said, the continent would in no distant future move from a third world to that which would be reckoned with as being fully developed and ready to challenge for its rightful position.

The Nigerian leader who said noted that good governance was key to unlocking Africa’s greatness also restated the commitment of the Nigerian government to the enthronement of democracy and good governance on the black continent.

Buhari spoke yesterday at the Virtual Support Mission and Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Committee of Heads of State and Government participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism (APR Forum) and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the on-going Second Peer Review Process.

According to him, the government of Nigeria has consistently supported the strengthening of democracy and good governance throughout the African continent, including under the umbrella of the African Peer Review Mechanism.

“We remain fully committed to promoting the good governance practice enshrined in the ideals and vision of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development which gave birth to this review mechanism.

“Nigeria will continue to support Africa’s renewal and rebirth evident in the collective commitment to this review in order to consolidate Africa’s path to healthy Democracy and sustainable growth,” Buhari said.

The President lauded the progress made so far in the “Africa Peer Review Mechanism as a self-monitoring tool to address governance deficit in Africa, as we conform to our shared values in the areas of democracy and political governance, economic governance, corporate governance, and socio-economic development.”

The Nigerian leader recalled that Nigeria had the first Peer Review in 2008 and since then, had covered appreciable ground in the implementation of the National Programme of Action.

According to him, “our Administration has continued to vigorously pursue Security, Economic Diversification and Anti-Corruption as the main thrust of national change agenda. The totality of this strategy is premised on the promotion of democracy, respect for the Rule of Law and Human Rights, gender equality and by far the largest investment in social change in Nigeria’s post-independence history.”

He expressed the readiness of his government to submit to the review exercise, adding that “Nigeria is keen to join the league of African Union Member States which will undergo the second peer review exercise. This is a firm demonstration of our belief in the dividends of democracy through this unique peer review system.

“We have learned valuable lessons and gained a wealth of experience in our journey to entrenching democracy and good governance in all manifestations since the restoration to democracy in 1999. We must stay the course and continue on this pathway to a peaceful, secure, and more democratic Nigeria.”