Buhari discloses plans for military officers’ welfare, recruitment, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Federal Government would be recruiting more military personnel, improve welfare of officers and introduce additional training activities to assist the personnel’ meet the changing dynamics of security in the country.
Buhari added that the move was to reaffirm the government commitment towards ending terrorism, banditry and kidnapping as well as other security challenges and to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.
The President, who made this known on Saturday during the passing out parade of cadets 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, noted that the government remain focused in tackling any action that could prevent peaceful coexistence in the country.
While tasking the newly commissioned military officers to contribute their quota in the ongoing war against the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements that are threatening the peace and security of the nation, the president stressed that the loyalty and patriotism of service personnel must be sustained and strengthened.