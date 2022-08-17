Buhari describes IBB’s former spokesperson as nationalist

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Duro Onabule, who was a former Chief Press Secretary to the ex-military President, Ibrahim Babangida as a nationalist.

Onabule was said to have died after a brief illness at the age of 83.

Buhari noted the commendable contributions of the journalist to development of Nigeria.

He said that his role in stimulating robust debates with insightful articles while working variously as Editor of National Concord and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Through a statement released by his spokesperson, Femi Adeshina, on Wednesday, the president commiserate d with family of veteran journalist.

President Buhari also condoled with the former military leader, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors over the sad loss.

He further prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

