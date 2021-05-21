Report on Interest
Buhari describes Attahiru, 10 other late officers as peace ambassadors

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of the late Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other personnel that died during a plane crash in Kaduna State, describing them as peace ambassadors.

Buhari, who commiserated with the family of the deceased, added that he was deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed lives of Attahiru and other officers on-board.

Speaking through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Friday, the president added that the death of Attahiru and other officers has left another indelible mark on the country’s effort to end banditry, kidnapping, and other criminalities across the country

The President, meanwhile, assured the families of the deceased that the departed would not die in vain, considering the efforts put into the ongoing fight against bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents across Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

“While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

