Buhari deploys security chiefs to Sokoto, Kaduna over killings, kidnappings

Worried by rising banditry activities in Sokoto and Kaduna States, President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to both states for on spot assessment of incessant killings and kidnappings in the area.

The head of security services deployed by the president and led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (Rtd) include the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

The president explained that the deployment was in response to the pocket of violence in the area, particularly killings of innocent Nigerians in both states.

Buhari, through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that the deployed service chiefs would hit the ground running and conduct proper investigation on causes violence in the affected states.

“The President is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation,” Shehu said in a statement on Friday.

It would be recalled that the an attack by bandits on travellers from Sokoto to Kaduna State claimed no fewer than 23 persons recently.

