Buhari deploys 6,000 troops after bandits, kidnappers, others in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of 6,000 troops to Zamfara State in line with the Federal Government’s commitment toward curbing rising insecurity in the state.

It explained that the deployment of additional troops to the state was aimed at augmenting current security forces already on ground in Zamfara.

Confirming the development, the state’s Governor, Bello Matawalle, said that additional troops would help in nipping in bud the activities of bandits, kidnappers and other terrorists across the state.

Through a post on his social media page, the governor also disclosed that his administration has placed ban on movement of motorcycles in large numbers.

According to him, aside from ban placed on large movement of motorcycles, any politician that incites violence and endangers the security of the state will be apprehended and dealt with.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of 6,000 troops to complement efforts of the current security forces in the state.

“As a further push to bring to an end the activities of armed bandits, Conveyance of more than two persons on a motorcycle is hereby banned with immediate effect

“Movement of motorcycles in large numbers is banned, spreading fake news by social media users will not be tolerated, anyone found in this act will be dealt with decisively. Traditional rulers and sole administrators of LG council are to always remain in their respective domains.

“Any politician that incites violence and endangers the security of the state will be apprehended and dealt with. Security agents are directed to arrest and arraign violators for prosecution.”

It would be recalled that as part of measures aimed at curbing rising insecurity in Zamfara, Buhari has placed a ban on flying airplanes, Chopper, and private jets across the state.

Apart from declaring the state as a “no-fly zone”, the president similarly banned mining activities in Zamfara in a renewed effort to rid the state of bandits, kidnappers among other terrorists.

The National Security Adviser, Maj Gen, Babagana Monguno (retd), said that the no-fly zone and ban placed on mining activities were for ensuring the government reclaimed all territories being occupied by the terrorists.

Briefing State House Correspondents last month after several hours National Security Council meeting presided over by Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Monguno said that several other strategies are being put in place to ensure issues bordering on insecurity across the country become a thing of the past.

He added that the apex government would not hesitate to adopt other strategies, including a kinetic approach in restoring normalcy in the country and that all non-state actors have been placed under surveillance for proper record taking.

“We are not going to be blackmailed. The government has the responsibility to assert its will. Citizens can reside wherever they want to reside. Anybody who is a criminal should be brought to book. The President has also warned against ethnic profiling. We have had enough of chaos.

“The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy the massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared “a no-fly zone’’ with immediate effect. Any individual that thinks he can cause disunity should have a rethink” Monguno said.