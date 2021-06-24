Buhari departs Nigeria for medical trip in UK

President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to leave Nigeria for London, United Kingdom (UK) to visit his physicians for a scheduled medical follow-up to ascertain his health status and return to the country next month.

Buhari would proceed to London on Friday, June 25, 2021, and would return to continue his constitutional role as president of the country during the first week of July, 2021.

The President’s trip to London was disclosed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Adesina said, “President Muhammadu Buhari would ill proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of July 2021.”

The president’s trip followed his last routine medical check-up in March after the outbreak of coronavirus kept him away from seeing his physicians for one year.

