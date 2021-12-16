Buhari departs for Istanbul ahead Turkey-Africa summit

Baring any last minute changes, President Muhammadu Buhari would leave Abuja for Istanbul, Turkey where he would be attending the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit aimed at deepening cooperation between Nigeria and other African countries.

The president would be accompanied on the trip by his wife, Aisha Buhari; the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Others are ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

As stated, the summit, to be hosted by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is themed ‘‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’’ and the agenda includes reviewing the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last summit in 2014.

The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, through a statement on Thursday, noted that the the summit would provide guidelines and direction for cooperation with African countries for the next five years.

“The third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit is coming on the heels of President Erdogan’s recent State Visit to Nigeria during which several agreements in the fields of energy, defence industry, mining and hydrocarbons were signed to expand existing bilateral ties,” Shehu’s statement said.

“The Turkish leader had, during the visit to Nigeria, affirmed his commitment to immediately expand the volume of trade between the two countries to 5 billion dollars and the Nigerian delegation will seize the opportunity of the gathering in Istanbul to enhance cooperation with other partners for more trade and investment opportunities in the country,” the statement said.

