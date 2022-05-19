Buhari departs Abuja for UAE condolence visit

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja for a condolence visit to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) following the death of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The president who left the state capital today will be meeting the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to commiserate with him and to equally congratulate him as the new number one citizen of the country.

Meanwhile, the president, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country. He noted that the cooperation between both governments has helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

The president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, said the president will also be looking at renewing existing bonds between Nigeria and the UAE.

According to him, Buhari will be looking forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity for both countries under the new leadership.

The president was accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation are the National Security Adviser, retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

The President is expected back in the country on Saturday.

The former president of UAE, Khalifa, who has been on the seat since 2004 died on May 13 at the age of 73.

Abu Dhabi, the country’s capital, which holds most of the Gulf state’s oil wealth, has held the presidency since the founding of the UAE federation by Sheikh Khalifa’s father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in 1971.

