Buhari declares asset before CCB, cash, others stagnant after 8yrs

The former President, Mhammadu Buhari, has submitted his assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) with a stagnant cash, property and others after eight years of presiding over the country’s affairs.

Aside from that, Buhari declared that his cattles had reduced after handing over some to relatives and others.

Buhari, in a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday through his social media handle, said that the development was in accordance with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

Shehu said the CCB has issued an acknowledgement receipt to the former president on his asse

According to him, the completed declaration showed that Buhari’s movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside and he did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank, Kaduna.

“He has taken no loans and has no liability. The number of animals in his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years,” he added.

The asset declaration form is a schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) and is mandatory for all elected, appointed, recruited and contracted public officers.

All public officers were to declare their assets and liabilities on the assumption of office and at the end of their tenure.

Declarants are required by law to state their assets/liability including that of their spouses who is not a public officer and children under 18 years of age and submit same to the bureau within 30 days of the receipt of the forms.

“Nobody is excluded from declaring their assets. I expect everyone from the Vice-President downwards to follow the system,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

