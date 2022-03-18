Buhari cuts short foreign medical trip amid crisis in APC, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has cut short his trip to London in the United Kingdom (UK) to address the challenges confronting the country including the leadership tussle rocking the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari returned to the country less than two days to the two weeks earlier announced by the president while embarking on the trip to visit his physicians for a scheduled medical follow-up to ascertain his health status.

The president on his return to the country on Friday would be expected to quickly address the APC leadership crisis that had continued to threaten the party’s national convention scheduled for next Saturday, March 26th, in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Confirming his return to the country, Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, disclosed that the president returned on Friday at about 9 pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja.

In the pictures shared by Adesina, the president was seen to be received by government officials that formed the guard of honour for him as he alights from the aircraft.

The president’s medical trip to London came barely eight months after he dropped the move, following complaints from Nigerians that the medical facilities across the country should be fixed to prevent medical tourism.

Buhari, who was earlier scheduled to leave the country on March 4th, left two days after for the trip, and while abroad, the president met with the embattled Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC) and Yobe State governor, Mala Buni, and directed that he should be allowed to complete his task for the ruling party.

