Buhari consoles extended family over nephew’s death

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has condoled with his extended family members and the Daura community, at large, over the death of his nephew, Mutari Dauda.

He described the demise of Dauda, who was son to his cousin, Mamman Daura, as an irreparable loss to the community, and expressed his sadness and sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

Buhari, in a post released through his spokesperson and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and offered prayers for the late Dauda’s soul.

He commiserated with his extended family members and the Daura community at large, and urged well-wishers to continually pray for his late nephew.

“Let me on behalf of myself and my family convey to you my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mutari Dauda. Death is inevitable and every soul must taste death one day,”

“What we owe the dead are not tears, because our tears can’t bring them back, but what they deserve are our prayers. In this regard, my heart and prayers go out to all the family members and the Daura community as a whole over this irreparable loss,”

“May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his goods deeds with Aljanna. Amin”.