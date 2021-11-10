Buhari congratulates Soludo as Anambra’s new gov-elect

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, for winning the gubernatorial election, tasking him to priortise peace restoration when he gets to power.

He tasked Soludo, who is also member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the state and the Southeast in general.

The president made the call in a congratulatory message contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, adding that it was important the governor-elect work assiduously in ensuring normalcy takes order of the day in Anambra and neighboring states in the region.

According to the statement, the president looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.

Buhari, however, praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

The Guild had earlier reported that the electoral umpire declared Soludo, who was a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ex-governor winner of the poll, ending over three days of voting process in the state.

Soludo was declared the winner of the gubernatorial poll by INEC after winning election in 19 of the 20 local governments where the exercise was conducted by the electoral umpire.

The Returning Officer of the Anambra Governorship Election, Prof Florence Obi, announced the result on Wednesday at the INEC office in Awka, the Anambra State capital after results of the supplementary election conducted in Ihiala was counted and recorded as polled for each of the parties.

The 61-year-old financial expert won with 112,229 votes beating Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress who got 43,285 votes. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party polled 21,261 votes came fourth.

