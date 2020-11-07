Buhari congratulates Biden, reaffirms deep bilateral ties with US

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President, Joe Biden, on his election as 46th President of the United States (US), just as he reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the US government to address terrorism, and other challenges facing Nigeria.

Buhari said that Biden victory at the poll further affirmed that democracy was the best form of government that had continued to offer the people an opportunity to change their government by peaceful means, election.