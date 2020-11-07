Buhari congratulates Biden, reaffirms deep bilateral ties with US

Report on Interest
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President, Joe Biden, on his election as 46th President of the United States (US), just as he reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the US government to address terrorism, and other challenges facing Nigeria.

Buhari said that Biden victory at the poll further affirmed that democracy was the best form of government that had continued to offer the people an opportunity to change their government by peaceful means, election.

The president stated that under the system of government, politicians that seek public offices were not the most powerful group, rather the electorate and that they decide the fate of every politician at the polling booth.
Buhari, in a statement made available to The Guild, by his Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, stressed that the most fascination of democracy was the freedom of choice and supremacy will of the people.
Nigerian leader added that “respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”
“I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”
According to him, “with your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic, and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”
On international affairs, President Buhari urged Mr. Biden to “deploy your vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts, and uncertainties.”
The Nigerian leader also called on Mr. Biden “to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests.”
