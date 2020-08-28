Buhari condoles families of Lagos helicopter crash victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives after a helicopter crash-landed into a residential building in Opebi, Ojota axis of Lagos State.

The Guild had earlier reported that two persons, including the pilot, die with one other person sustaining varying degrees of injury after the chopper operated by Quorom Aviation crash-landed around 12.17 pm on Friday at No. 16, Salvation Road in Opebi, area of the state.

It was learnt that the chopper pilot was conveying two passengers to a destination in Lagos from Port-Harcourt when the crash occurred.

However, while commiserating with the victims’ families through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President noted that all arsenal at the government disposal would be deployed to unravel circumstances leading to the crash.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with families, friends, and associates of victims of the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which crashed Friday into a building in Opebi, Lagos State.

“While the nation awaits report of investigation into the accident by aviation regulatory agencies, the President prays that God will console the bereaved families, grant peace to the souls of the dead, and speedy recovery for the injured,” the statement read.