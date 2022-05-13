Report on Interest
Buhari condemns Sokoto college female student’s killing, sympathies with family

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of a 200-Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, by her colleague, and sympathised with the family over the loss that occurred following an allegation that she had blasphemed Prophet Muhammad during their discussion on the school’s Whatsapp platform.

Buhari, meanwhile, has directed the Ministries of Information and Culture, as well as Communications and Digital Economy, and Police Affairs, to work with mobile network providers and Tech companies to curtail further spread of false and inflammatory information through all social media platforms across the country.

