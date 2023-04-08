Buhari condemns Benue herdsmen attacks after death toll hits 134

President Muhammadu Buhari, has condemned herdsmen’s extreme attacks on Benue communities after deaths toll recorded hit 143 people with dozens of others sustaining varying degrees of injuries across the state.

Buhari, who condemned the use of terrorism as a tool for territorial attacks, directed security agencies to intensify manhunts for the perpetrators.

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, ordered the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

Earlier, the state governor, Samuel Ortom, recommended that more troops be deployed to Otukpo, Apa, and Guma local government areas (LGAs).

Ortom made the recommendation on Saturday during a visit to Mgbam community in Nyiev council ward of Guma LGA where 36 people, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), were killed by suspected herdsmen

Before yesterday’s attack, earlier in the week, 47 people were killed in Ikobi community of Apa LGA, including the traditional ruler with his subjects, followed by the killing of another 51 people in Umogidi community of Otukpo LGA on Wednesday, leaving rural communities in fear of attacks.

Immediately after the conduct of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, suspected herdsmen resumed attacks on rural communities in Kwande, Guma, and Gwer West LGAs in Benue State.

With 134 deaths recorded, Ortom expressed displeasure that IDPs and farming communities in the state had become soft targets for suspected herdsmen.

