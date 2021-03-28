Buhari commends Tinubu’s patriotism, commitment to Nigeria’s development

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s development, saying his passion was second to none when it comes to task of nation building.

He added that Tinubu, who is also a former Lagos State governor, acumen and influence on the Nigerian project has continue to resonate round the country and beyond.

The president who joined the governing party, and its teeming members in congratulating Tinubu on his 69th birthday, said that the former two-term governor had been instrumental in taking charge of the country from the opposition party in 2015.

Buhari, through a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the ‘patriot and statesman’ on the 12th colloquium, an intellectual gathering to commemorate his birthday, that had over the years turned into a veritable opportunity for discussing topical national issues, and harnessing ideas that will move the nation forward.

“Looking at the theme of the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, ‘Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity’, president Buhari believes the choice of further highlighting loyalty to the country and the shared vision that will bring harmony and well-being to everyone is most timely, clearly reflecting Sen. Tinubu’s patriotism and benevolence.” the statement said.

The president affirmed that the celebrant has inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country, while acknowledging his role in the stability of the APC, and advocating good governance.

The president felicitates with family, friends and political associates of the astute politician, praying that God will grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom.