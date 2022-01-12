Buhari commends Super Eagles’ performance against Egypt

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for an impressive start at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, defeating a formidable opponent, Egypt 1-0, in their group stage encounter.

Buhari who could not hide his excitement said that the spectacular outing in Garoua, Cameroon was a foretaste of what to expect from the dedicated team as they square up against other opponents in the tournament.

The president, through a statement by his spokesman on Wednesday, noted that he strongly believes, like millions of football-loving Nigerians, that the team would make the country proud at the ongoing 2021 African Nations Cup.

Buhari, however, urged the Augustine Eguavoen-led team and the coaching staff to keep their eyes on the ball, remain good ambassadors on and off the field, and give loyal fans and all Nigerians more exciting moments to celebrate.

Furthermore, the president assured the team of his unflinching support as they soar like an eagle to write another chapter in the annals of Nigeria’s rich football history.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian National football team defeated the Pharaoh of Egypt by 1-0 during their first AFCON encounter through a goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho.

During the game played at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua yesterday, the Nigerian team overpowered their opponent and extended their dominance over the North Africans.

The three-time African champions did not take long to settle in the game with Moses Simon and Joe Aribo pulling the strings for the attack. The Super Eagles posed their first threat in the 26th minute after Aribo slotted a through ball to Simon but the Nantes winger could not hit the target with his right-footed strike.

Five minutes later, Nigeria fired the ball into the penalty area and Aribo nodded the ball to Iheanacho who made a sharp turn and found the back of the net with his shot. The Super Eagles had another chance to double their lead in the 42nd minute, but Iheanacho fired his effort straight at goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Egypt ended the first 45 minutes without breaking the Super Eagles’ defense even with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, as they struggled to test Maduka Okoye. Eguavoen’s men started the second half on the same commanding note by winning two corner-kicks within three minutes of the game.

